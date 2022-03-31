Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Decreases By 29.7%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the second quarter worth $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter worth about $265,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,831. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

