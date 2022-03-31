Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Grows By 34.4%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNES. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

