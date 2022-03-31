Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Decreases By 22.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SWAG opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,074,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,502 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,904,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

