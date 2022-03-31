Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Expands By 61.9%

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

