Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Drops By 37.1%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SDPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 542,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,418. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $38,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

