Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Rises By 38.3%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

