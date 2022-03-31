Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Decreases By 37.1%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

