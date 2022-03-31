Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($78.13) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €1.50 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €56.70 ($62.31). 728,538 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a one year high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

