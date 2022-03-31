Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

