Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.39

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 290008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

SMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.37.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.