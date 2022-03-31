Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Shares of SWIR stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $675.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.