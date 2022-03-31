Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $675.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.