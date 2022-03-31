SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

SCBGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SCBGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

