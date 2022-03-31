Signaturefd LLC Buys 78 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

