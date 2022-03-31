Signaturefd LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

