Signaturefd LLC Sells 400 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 25,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

