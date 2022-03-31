Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

NYSE:FND opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

