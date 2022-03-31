Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys 155 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Clorox by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,502. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

