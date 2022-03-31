Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,011. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

