Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,663,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,539. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.