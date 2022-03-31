Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.03. 2,201,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,618. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

