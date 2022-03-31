Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $472.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.