Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,087. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,386 shares of company stock worth $188,496,164 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.