Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Up 3.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

