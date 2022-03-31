Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 12,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,848 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,094,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $9,999,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 56.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 620,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

