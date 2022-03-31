Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.