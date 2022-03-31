Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,380 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. 22,297,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,843,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.