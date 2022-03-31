Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

LOW stock traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

