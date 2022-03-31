SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.
Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.61.
In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SITE Centers by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers (Get Rating)
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITE Centers (SITC)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.