SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SITE Centers by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.