Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.20. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 19,800 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc provides secure, real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.