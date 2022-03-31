Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Head to Head Analysis

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 534.22%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Oncology Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 4.54 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -4.52 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.42 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Skylight Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skylight Health Group beats Oncology Institute on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

