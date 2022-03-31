SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. SkyWest has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $56.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $777.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,420,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,429,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,080,000 after buying an additional 128,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 278,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.