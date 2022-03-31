SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.1%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.86) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.89). Approximately 121,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 157,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £808.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 516.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from SL Private Equity’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

