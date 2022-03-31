Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,600 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

