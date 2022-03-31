Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in March

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,454,300 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF opened at 2.57 on Thursday. Smoore International has a 52 week low of 2.10 and a 52 week high of 5.25.

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. offers vaping technology solutions. It operates two principal business segments: research, design and manufacturing of closed system vaping devices and vaping components for a number of tobacco companies and independent vaping companies, such as Japan Tobacco, British American Tobacco, Reynolds Asia Pacific, RELX and NJOY, and research, design, manufacturing and sale of open system vaping devices, or APV, for retail clients.

