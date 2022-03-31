Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.69.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.