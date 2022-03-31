SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

