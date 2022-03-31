Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.22.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $231.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average is $305.42. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.