Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $85.54

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $85.54, but opened at $83.15. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $85.16, with a volume of 5,098 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after buying an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

