Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SCKT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 106,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,419. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

