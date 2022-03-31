Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,253,000 after buying an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

