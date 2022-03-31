Solstein Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,338 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,707,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 760,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,203 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,645. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

