Solstein Capital LLC Trims Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 194,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,771. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.