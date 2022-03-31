Solstein Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock worth $62,411,803. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $1,090.44. The stock had a trading volume of 450,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,265,518. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $950.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

