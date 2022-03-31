Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN) Short Interest Update

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOLN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,813. Southern has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $54.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.