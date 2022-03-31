Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

