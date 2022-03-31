SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 Helgeland (HGDPF)
