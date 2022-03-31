SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 Helgeland has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

SpareBank 1 Helgeland Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

