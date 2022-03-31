SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Reaches $180,931.39 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $180,931.39 and approximately $126,053.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

