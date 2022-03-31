SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,899,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $351.36. 29,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,733,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

