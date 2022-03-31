Splintershards Price Tops $0.11 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Splintershards has a market cap of $67.49 million and $1.61 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003660 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009182 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

chikn feed (FEED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 655,932,996 coins and its circulating supply is 595,248,695 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.