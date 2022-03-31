Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.41. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,265,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

